WebXtra: Tatum Music moving back to original location

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - In 2021 a fire forced Tatum Music to move out of its original location in Longview.

Now preparations begin for the move back to that location, just in time for Tatum Music’s 75th anniversary.

“They’re hoping-my builders tell me maybe 4 to 5 months for completion, so we see light at the end of the tunnel.” said owner Doice Grant

Tatum Music is also planning some special celebrations for the return and the big milestone.

“We’re trying to plan a grand opening with our location and the move back and the 75th anniversary, I’m going to try to bring together. We’ll probably do it sometime in the fall.” said Grant.

Grant has also planned to have a unique piece of music created for the store’s anniversary.

“I’ve talked to the band director at Texas A&M doctor Tim Ray, who’s an east Texan. He’s gonna write this piece of music for us. And we’re going to premiere it with the East Texas Symphonic Band again in the Fall, at LeTourneau University and have my dad Neil Grant, the former owner before me, he’s going to conduct it.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.