Tuesday’s Weather: Morning rain, Afternoon sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Scattered showers will be rolling through this morning.  Expect a cloudy, rainy start to the day.  However, rain clears out by midday and it will be sunny and windy this afternoon.  Temperatures will warm into the 70s with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph at times.  Clouds return overnight with a cool start to the day Wednesday.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun with an increasing chance for thunderstorms late in the day and especially overnight into Thursday morning.  A few storms could become strong to severe, so stay weather alert.  Rain clears out early Thursday, but clouds hang on for most of the day.  It will be cooler with highs in the 50s for the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

