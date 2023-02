TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers should find alternate routes around the 2000 block of Ramey Avenue due to a downed powerline.

A power pole fell at 2150 Ramey Avenue. Tyler firefighters have already put the pole back up crews are waiting on Oncor to repair the line. Caution tape is now blocking a portion of Ramey Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.