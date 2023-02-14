Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County reaches deal with longtime property owner for new courthouse

“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown...
“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown building since 1978.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners have signed off on a $400,000 deal with a longtime Tyler business owner for property needed to build the new courthouse.

During their Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners approved the deal with Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown building since 1978.

Through the years, Kamel sold things needed for concession stands along with collectible items out of the building.

The deal’s approval comes almost a month after the county took the first step toward possibly exercising eminent domain, which is the government’s right to use private property for public use with compensation. Proceedings that will no longer be necessary with a deal reached.

Kamel previously told KLTV while he understands this is the price of progress, he is saddened to lose the building.

“I love this building. I love this business,” said Kamel. “I come here every single day, rain or shine, to be sure it’s still here.”

County official said Tuesday that they’ve yet to make a deal with only one other property owner.

Previous reporting:

Smith County takes first step toward possible eminent domain for new courthouse property

