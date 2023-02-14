Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades.

Feinstein said in a statement that she intended to remain in Congress through the end of her term.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years.”

The announcement was widely expected. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress. In recent years, questions have been raised about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

