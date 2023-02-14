Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the overnight hours, we will see more clouds and chances for showers and isolated thundershowers across East Texas from West to East. We are not looking at much in the way of severe weather, however, very gusty winds are expected as the cold front approaches and moves through. It should be through All Of East Texas by mid-afternoon, but the showers/thundershowers should be through by early afternoon. Clearing skies are likely during the late AM over western areas, and all others by early afternoon. Another round of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible late on Wednesday and early on Thursday morning as another front passes through. A few of these storms could be a bit on the strong side, but most of the severe storms with this system should be to our NE. Rainfall totals should be in the .25″-.50″ range over the next few days. A few may see more in a heavier thundershower. Very Gusty Southerly Winds are expected through Wednesday, then shifting out of the NW on Thursday. Wind Advisories are in effect for Tuesday. Much more sunshine on Thursday through Saturday is expected with Very Chilly Mornings on Fri/Sat and warmer temperatures into late this weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.