Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Open hearts, helping hands: Jill Biden’s valentine to US

First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center in Fort Drum, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The visit is part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors and the "heart-work" will be featured at the White House for Valentine's Day.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts are decorating a corner inside the White House and the lawn as first lady Jill Biden celebrates Valentine’s Day.

Three large hearts, one with the message, “Reach Out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine’s Day,” and two others featuring handprints are on display on the north lawn in view of television cameras where White House correspondents stand for their live reports.

Cut-outs of dog Commander and cat Willow are also part of the display.

Valentine's Day decorations adorn the White House lawn, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Washington.
Valentine's Day decorations adorn the White House lawn, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The theme continues inside the executive mansion as a corner of the East Wing entrance is decorated with three more large hearts, all printed with “Love,” and replicas of the dog and cat. Hearts bearing the children’s handprints have been strung together and hung in a window for visitors taking public tours to see.

The first lady and the children worked on the “heart” projects when she visited the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum, New York, home of the 10th Mountain Division, on Jan. 30. The 3- to 5-year-old children are enrolled at Fort Drum South Riva Ridge Child Development Center.

The visit was part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families and their caregivers.

Valentine’s Day is one of the first lady’s favorite holidays. She also displayed Valentine’s Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win

Latest News

Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police name gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State University
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
DOJ giving states $231M for gun violence prevention programs
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump