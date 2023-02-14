Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

