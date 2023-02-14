New Diana ISD school board votes instate 4-day school week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The New Diana ISD school board has approved shifting the district’s school week from five days to four.

According to the superintendent’s office, a 4-to-3 vote was cast at Monday night’s board meeting. However, the change won’t begin until the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Carl Key said this shift will help attract new teachers to the district where they have been short staffed since 2020. Key said potential hires have already been contacting them.

Key also said the district will be addressing Friday day care issues for parents and plan on making busing and the school available for students who need it. Key said most staff and parents are in favor of the change.

