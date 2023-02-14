Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

New Diana ISD school board votes instate 4-day school week

New Diana ISD Four Day School Week
New Diana ISD Four Day School Week
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The New Diana ISD school board has approved shifting the district’s school week from five days to four.

According to the superintendent’s office, a 4-to-3 vote was cast at Monday night’s board meeting. However, the change won’t begin until the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Carl Key said this shift will help attract new teachers to the district where they have been short staffed since 2020. Key said potential hires have already been contacting them.

Key also said the district will be addressing Friday day care issues for parents and plan on making busing and the school available for students who need it. Key said most staff and parents are in favor of the change.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win

Latest News

Tyress Gipson
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-14-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Morning rain, Afternoon sun
Longvview ISD board approves structural upgrades to several facilities
Longvview ISD board approves structural upgrades to several facilities
Local businesses keep up decorations in honor of Patrick Mahomes.
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win