McCann Road partially closed in Longview due to gas leak

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A section of McCann Road in North Longview has been shut down due to a gas leak.

According to the Longview Fire Department a company was putting in power poles when they hit a gas line in the 5500 block of McCann. ATMOS is now on scene, but McCann is shut down between Graystone Road and West Pliler Precise. There have been no evacuations ordered but there are a few homes along that stretch of McCann. Longview ISD has been notified to adjust their bus routes accordingly.

