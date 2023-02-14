Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longvview ISD board approves structural upgrades to several facilities

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Monday night’s Longview ISD Board meeting, the board approved structural upgrades to several facilities. That included an elevator at LHS and roof repairs of the district warehouse roof which was damaged in a hailstorm a year ago.

They also approved the purchase of air filters for HVAC units district-wide that can help filter out viruses like COVID. The cost of the filters will be offset with a state COVID relief grant.

“We pay for filters. What we’re doing with this grant fund is upgrading the filter. Currently we use a MERV 8 and we’re going to upgrade to a MERV 13. That just increases the number of fibers in the filter. And so it’s able to collect more pollutants and pollen and everything, viruses floating through the air, " said Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry.

The grant was for $318,000. Much of that money was used for COVID testing and some of the remainder will be used for better air filtration.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
“We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital

Latest News

“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
Whitehouse Mahomes Reaction
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win
Hamptons Valentines Day
Tyler senior citizens get special Valentine’s surprise
Longview Cracked Building
Downtown Longview building facing possible foundation issues