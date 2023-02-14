Longvview ISD board approves structural upgrades to several facilities

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Monday night’s Longview ISD Board meeting, the board approved structural upgrades to several facilities. That included an elevator at LHS and roof repairs of the district warehouse roof which was damaged in a hailstorm a year ago.

They also approved the purchase of air filters for HVAC units district-wide that can help filter out viruses like COVID. The cost of the filters will be offset with a state COVID relief grant.

“We pay for filters. What we’re doing with this grant fund is upgrading the filter. Currently we use a MERV 8 and we’re going to upgrade to a MERV 13. That just increases the number of fibers in the filter. And so it’s able to collect more pollutants and pollen and everything, viruses floating through the air, " said Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry.

The grant was for $318,000. Much of that money was used for COVID testing and some of the remainder will be used for better air filtration.

