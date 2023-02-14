Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County Commissioners working to help with lack of applicants for sheriff’s office

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is still struggling to recruit officers.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is still struggling to recruit officers.

Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said they have been forty employees short since the start of the pandemic. He added that this kind of crisis is occurring not only in Gregg County but across the State of Texas.

Monday morning, county commissioners approved the transfer of funds from salary and benefit lag to overtime. This is to cover costs for current employees.

“We’ve been short for a long time now, and we’re fortunate to have a pro-law-enforcement government here in Gregg County, between our mayors and our county judge and commissioners behind us. They do everything they can to support us, but when there’s only so much money to go around, there’s not much that can be done other than just, you know, begging and pleading for people to get in this and choose this as a profession going forward,” said Harrington.

Those interested can apply in person at the HR office or can apply online.

