East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs took home the Super Bowl win for the second time in four years, and because of that, East Texans are continuing to show their support for the Whitehouse alum, Patrick Mahomes.

Local businesses along Highway 110 kept up their Kansas City Chiefs decorations in honor of their win, and of course, Patrick Mahomes. Community members were eager to share their thoughts about Sunday night’s game.

“We were so excited. We actually, we were praying for his ankle, for Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, and we were just screaming when it was going our way,” said Patrick Mahomes supporter Kathy Zander.

Employee at First Class Design and Dancewear Madeleine Price said,“I think it’s amazing. I love that Patrick made it to the Super Bowl for a second time because it shows young adults that dreams can come true, and that they can do something amazing like make it to the NFL and play in the Super Bowl.”

Many East Texans have shared their connections with the NFL star, like former Whitehouse High School Band Director Denny Whitley, who said he got to know him as he grew up at the school.

“He would always come to the band hall on Monday morning and thank me for having the band at the ball games. And, he was just a genuine person, always wanting to compliment and do things, and he was raised rather well. He was well-mannered.”

Even community members who don’t have direct ties with Mahomes said they are still proud.

Zander said, “Not only just because he’s from here but because of the type of person that he is. He’s got integrity, and we all just love him as if we are family. I’ve never met him, but I just love him like he’s my kid.”

Whitley added, “I’m very proud, and I think all of Whitehouse is very proud. I know his coaches are very very proud of Patrick.”

Mahomes has become the seventh player in NFL history to win the league and Super Bowl MVP.

