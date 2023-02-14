Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Canadian man arrested in College Station, found with 6 false ID’s

Albert Charles Eashak, 63
Albert Charles Eashak, 63(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say Albert Charles Eashak, 63, from Canada, attempted to use a false ID to access an account at the Chase bank in College Station.

Employees at the bank said they denied him because they remember seeing him days before, accessing an account while using a different name.

Police say Eashak had six different drivers licenses from various states, all with his face on them. Authorities added that even when searching the official database, the information matched real people but still displayed the suspect’s picture.

When talking with law enforcement, Eashak told police he traveled from Canada to Texas specifically to use the fake ID’s.

He is charged with fraud and held on an $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win

Latest News

Jamey Boyum talks with Tatum Music Owner Doice Grant about moving from their temporary location...
WebXtra: Tatum Music moving back to original location
Longvview ISD board approves structural upgrades to several facilities
Longview ISD board approves structural upgrades to several facilities
Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Jamey Boyum talks with Tatum Music Owner Doice Grant about moving from their temporary location...
Tatum Music moving back to original location
New Diana ISD Four Day School Week
New Diana ISD school board votes instate 4-day school week