Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An $80 million grant was approved Tuesday to fund a project intended to help aid Angelina County power consumption.

The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved acceptance of the money through the Economic Development Grant Program for the construction of Martinez Energy Storage. It includes a 10-year tax abatement of 70 percent and allows for the hiring of 50 temp workers for the construction project.

The project is intended to build a battery that will store excess energy that Angelina County can use during peak consumption times of the year.

