Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction

By Brian Jordan and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An $80 million grant was approved Tuesday to fund a project intended to help aid Angelina County power consumption.

The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved acceptance of the money through the Economic Development Grant Program for the construction of Martinez Energy Storage. It includes a 10-year tax abatement of 70 percent and allows for the hiring of 50 temp workers for the construction project.

The project is intended to build a battery that will store excess energy that Angelina County can use during peak consumption times of the year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
McCann Road partially closed in Longview due to gas leak
Angelina Count Commissioner Pct. 3 Terry Pitts
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Lavance Wooten
Mother of dead Jacksonville teen shares thoughts on Cameron Shead murder trial