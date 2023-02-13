Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Witnesses testify about supposed drug deal leading up to deadly shooting in Day 6 of Hollis Daniels murder trial

Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6(KCBD, Kase Wilbanks)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury is hearing testimony from several witnesses about a reported drug deal that took place leading up to the deadly shooting of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Monday morning marks the beginning of the second week of the Hollis Daniels III murder trial. After several hours of testimony from witnesses and Carmen East, Floyd’s widow, the state rested its case. The defense is expected to begin this afternoon.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Last week, Daniels pleaded guilty to capital murder and the prosecution confirmed that they would be seeking the death penalty. In addition, the courtroom heard testimony from various people who were present at the Texas Tech Police Department during the shooting. The jury also watched body camera footage of Daniels’ initial arrest, his car ride with East over to the station and of the shooting itself, among other evidence.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders and Kase Wilbanks are covering the trial from within the courtroom. Several witnesses have taken the stand about an apparent drug deal involving Daniels.

The first was a woman who was walking in a park near 60th Street and Avenue U. She claims she said Daniels in a parked car and he was “acting very strange” as if he was “on something.” She told the courtroom another car arrived and the driver hopped into the passenger seat of Daniels car for a few minutes before exiting again.

Another witness stated he used to meet with Daniels at the park to buy and sell marijuana. Daniels told this person he had robbed someone at gunpoint and stolen their Xanax earlier that day.

A third witness said he also met Daniels for a drug deal. When he got into Daniels’ car, Daniels placed a gun to his head and demanded the $400-worth of Xanax the witness had brought.

The last witness the state called to the stand was East’s widow.

