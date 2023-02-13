Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

West Texas man charged for 9 counts of human smuggling

Miguel Tovar Marquez was booked into the Brewster County Jail on 9 counts of smuggling of...
Miguel Tovar Marquez was booked into the Brewster County Jail on 9 counts of smuggling of persons.(kosa)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday night, in response to information provided by Terrell County Sheriff Cleveland, Brewster County Deputies, along with K9 Latek, conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicle, driven by Miguel Tovar Marquez, was also occupied by 9 illegal immigrants, from Mexico.

Marquez was booked into the Brewster County Jail on 9 counts of smuggling of persons.

The 9 illegal immigrants were referred to US Border Patrol Agents for processing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
“We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
“If you come downtown Kilgore, there’ll be something fun to do,” he said.
Kilgore Mercantile and Music owner explains charm of downtown Kilgore

Latest News

Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices
A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
WebXtra: East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices
They are using bookmarks to put information at people’s fingertips.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas raises awareness for teen dating abuse
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler