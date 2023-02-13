Tyler senior citizens get special Valentine’s surprise
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents at The Hamptons Senior Living in Tyler have special Valentines this year.
First grade students from Grace Community School sang Valentine’s Day-themed songs and read books to the residents.
Before the students arrived, Barbershop Quartet sang an impromptu performance to the crowd. The Quartet was assigned to sing to a resident when they saw the crowd and stopped to sing two songs.
