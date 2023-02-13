Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder in Nacogdoches.

The murder took place in the 2200 block of Lola Street near a wooded area. The victim, 18-year-old Damien Wade, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The Nacogdoches police department tells us an arrest has been made in the case. They cannot release the suspect’s identity at this time because they were a minor when the crime occurred.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.