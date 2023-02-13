Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities say a man killed his father before killing himself Friday night.

According to a report by Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. Friday from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband. When deputies responded to the scene in the 16300 block of County Road 3111 near Gladewater, they found that Cody Hand was dead in the front yard from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Inside the residence, Dale Hand was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Smith County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Curtis Wulf arrived on scene for the inquest. Judge Wulf ordered an autopsy and both of the bodies were removed to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

The incident has been ruled as a murder/suicide.

