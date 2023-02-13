Smith County Jail no longer on remedial order

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County representatives went before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to address a remedial order that has now been removed.

On Feb. 8, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Smith County Judge Neal Franklin appeared before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin regarding the status of a remedial order placed on the Smith County Jail.

They explained improvements made, checks and balances put in place and replacement of key personnel. Then, Executive Director Brandon Wood made a recommendation to the commission that the Smith County Jail be removed from the remedial order.

The commission unanimously agreed. The Smith County Jail is also in compliance with minimum jail standards.

Smith thanked Wood for the commission’s help in gaining compliance. He also said that, going forward, he intends for the Smith County Jail to be a positive example to others.

