Patrick Mahomes thanks team, coaches, family as he accepts Super Bowl MVP award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Whitehouse native, and now two-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes spoke at a press conference Monday morning as he accepted an award for being named MVP of Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes led his team to their second Super Bowl victory despite an injured ankle.

“I just want to thank my teammates. It’s been a heck of a run,” he said. “My coaches. Coach Reid. All the coaches that helped me be who I am. The Chiefs organization. And my family, for supporting me every day.”

