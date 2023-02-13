Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Patrick Mahomes thanks team, coaches, family as he accepts Super Bowl MVP award

Watch East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Whitehouse native, and now two-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes spoke at a press conference Monday morning as he accepted an award for being named MVP of Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes led his team to their second Super Bowl victory despite an injured ankle.

“I just want to thank my teammates. It’s been a heck of a run,” he said. “My coaches. Coach Reid. All the coaches that helped me be who I am. The Chiefs organization. And my family, for supporting me every day.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
“We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
“If you come downtown Kilgore, there’ll be something fun to do,” he said.
Kilgore Mercantile and Music owner explains charm of downtown Kilgore

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer
East Texans gather to support Whitehouse alum Patrick Mahomes in his second Super Bowl win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years