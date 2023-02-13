Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the afternoon as clouds continue to move into the area. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. For this evening, clouds stick around, and temperatures cool into the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s, under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, will begin will showers and thundershowers (non-severe thunderstorms), clearing through the morning and early afternoon. While the second half of the day looks dry, it will be windy - something to keep in mind if you’re going out for the evening.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Wednesday afternoon/evening, and overnight into Thursday. There is still uncertainty in how showers and storms will develop, and if we will see severe weather in East Texas. That said, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe weather, but severe weather is not guaranteed. The Storm Prediction Center has placed those generally along and north of I-20 (or a line from Athens to Bullard to Carthage) under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather Wednesday through early Thursday. As more details become clear, we will pass them on to you. Have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

