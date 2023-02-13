Healthy Mediterranean restaurant CAVA coming to Tyler
Business will be located in Cumberland Village
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant business which states a mission of serving delicious yet healthy food is expanding to Tyler.
Records show the City of Tyler has granted a sign permit for CAVA, which will be located at Cumberland Village.
The website states “CAVA’s inspiration is rooted in the entire Mediterranean meal experience.”
