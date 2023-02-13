Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Healthy Mediterranean restaurant CAVA coming to Tyler

Business will be located in Cumberland Village
CAVA will be in Cumberland Village in Tyler.
CAVA will be in Cumberland Village in Tyler.(City of Tyler)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant business which states a mission of serving delicious yet healthy food is expanding to Tyler.

Records show the City of Tyler has granted a sign permit for CAVA, which will be located at Cumberland Village.

The website states “CAVA’s inspiration is rooted in the entire Mediterranean meal experience.”

