First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms possible for Wednesday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas midweek this week. Ahead of this cold front, breezy south winds will bring in deep moisture and temperatures will be warming into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

(Katie Vossler)

This will help produce scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday and into Wednesday night. The coverage of the thunderstorm activity looks to be sparse at this time, but any thunderstorms that do develop have the chance to become strong to severe.

(Katie Vossler)

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center from just south of I-20 to the north. Any thunderstorms that develop should be moving out of East Texas late Wednesday night with a cold front arriving early Thursday morning.

