File video shows Patrick Mahomes’ MVP potential in senior year of high school

KLTV puts together highlight reel of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback from senior year of high school
Mahomes’ ability to avoid sacks, scramble and complete long passes was a regular occurrence on this highlight reel.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Video from Patrick Mahomes’ senior year at Whitehouse show more than just glimpses of the player who has now won two Super Bowls on the grandest stage.

Mahomes’ ability to avoid sacks, scramble and complete long passes was a regular occurrence on this highlight reel. He also showed how he could use his feet to get a first down and more.

In his senior year as a Wildcat, Whitehouse went undefeated in the regular season before losing to Poteet, 65-60, in the third round of the playoffs.

Mahomes wasn’t the only Wildcat who could put on a show. Players like Jaylon Dews, Coleman Patterson, Ryan Cheatham and Jake Parker were regular recipients of pinpoint passes from their quarterback and could regularly make great grabs and gain the extra yardage.

