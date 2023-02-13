Family Crisis Center of East Texas raises awareness for teen dating abuse

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - February is teen dating violence awareness month. It’s a complicated and far-reaching issue, impacting not just teen victims but also family, friends, classmates and the community.

“I don’t know if we want to admit it or not, but a lot of young people are starting relationships earlier and earlier,” said Family Crisis Center of East Texas Prevention Coordinator Stuart Burson.

All month long, Burson is holding presentations at schools to raise awareness about red flags that indicate dating violence may be occurring in a student’s life.

“One of the challenges in rural areas is getting through to young men about the toxic masculinity and the objectification of women,” said Burson.

A violence prevention study by the CDC shows 1 in 3 U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from a partner before they become adults.

Signs a teen is being abused include failing classes, personality changes and physical appearance. “Especially young people, they may think everything is normal, when really, they’re in an unhealthy relationship,” Burson said.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas teamed up with the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll to get the word out.

“The library is kind of a little meeting space for everyone in a community our size, so we see a little bit of everyone coming in,” said Library Director Justin Barkley.

They are using bookmarks to put information at people’s fingertips. One side of the bookmark has nine signs of a healthy friendship, and the other side has nine signs of an unhealthy friendship. They also include the Family Crisis Center help line phone number.

The bookmarks have been put inside books in the teen section of the library. They have also included information from the Texas Youth Helpline and other resources.

“So that every reader who takes one of these books home has the information in their hands. They don’t have to ask an adult; they don’t have to come to us – they can just make those decisions, reach out if they need a resource and hopefully get the help that they need,” Barkley said.

If you or someone you know is the victim of teen dating violence, call the agency’s 24/7 crisis hotline 1-800-828-safe or send a text to 936-552-9256.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.