Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

East Texans gather to support Whitehouse alum Patrick Mahomes in his second Super Bowl win

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Millions of Americans tune in for the Super Bowl each year. Sunday night, watch parties were in full swing to support Whitehouse alum, Patrick Mahomes take the field.

East Texans painted the room red and gold in support for the Kansas City Chiefs at the Montez Creekside Kitchen in Whitehouse.

“Obviously I’m here for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Huge fans. Got here at three o’clock. Love the chiefs. Go Chiefs!” said Chiefs fan, Allen Clarida.

Whitehouse mayor James Wansley says this year’s Super Bowl is special as Mahomes has ties with the city.

“It’s a super point of pride for us to see a kid that grew up in this community, performing the way he does on the highest level. I mean he’s a play maker, he’s a talent on the field, he’s a leader on and off the field. We can’t get anymore proud than we are today in the city of Whitehouse.”

And many attendees shared their own connections with the quarterback.

Whitehouse High School graduate, Tracy Savallo said, “Me and my husband watched Patrick Mahomes growing up when he was in high school so it’s cool to see the transition from here to now.”

Whitehouse resident, Sandy Stegall adds, “And I’ve known Patrick since he was four, and I’ll always root for the Chiefs. Go Patrick! Let’s get it!”

Even fans from outside the city made their way to the watch party. Robyn Whitten traveled all the way from San Antonio to be in Whitehouse.

“My sister and I are both big Chiefs fans. We love Patrick Mahomes and we’re just talking on the phone and we couldn’t go to the Super Bowl. We couldn’t make it to Phoenix so my sister said why don’t you come to East Texas and we’ll drive to his hometown and we’ll watch it there.”

We interviewed East Texans during the game and they predicted that it will be a tight score between the Eagles and Chiefs.

“I mean I feel like it’s going to come down to either a field goal or a touchdown. I think this is probably one of the more evenly matched Super Bowls we’ve had in recent past. So I totally expect a tie game.” said Chiefs fan, Meredith Bryans.

“It’s a super high-paced competition it looks like. Whoever can keep this sprint pace up through the marathon of the football game. Mahomes has proven he can do that over and over again. He’s got a strong team behind him. I still think the chiefs are going to pull it away.” said Wansley.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champions. This is their second win in four years after winning Super Bowl LIV.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
“We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
“If you come downtown Kilgore, there’ll be something fun to do,” he said.
Kilgore Mercantile and Music owner explains charm of downtown Kilgore

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions