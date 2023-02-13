Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler

Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a Smith County deputy in Tyler on Saturday.

At about 5:50 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, was in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 driving a U-Haul van with stolen property, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

It was also discovered that Shelton-Groves had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation stemming from a weapons violation and was flagged as potentially being armed and dangerous, the document said.

A Smith County deputy in the area identified a matching vehicle, observed multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. The white male pulled over on Old Longview Road, and the deputy initiated high-risk stop procedures. She ordered the suspect to turn off the vehicle, but he refused and accelerated away from the area, the report states.

The deputy activated lights and siren on her clearly marked patrol vehicle and pursued the felony suspect. The pursuit ended up near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and SSE Loop 323 in Tyler. The suspect continued east on Fifth Street, disregarding a red light then striking two vehicles that were headed south on Loop 323, according to the release. As a result of the collision, several people were injured, including the suspect and his female passenger.

The driver of the U-Haul was positively identified as Shelton-Groves; he was transported to UT Health Main by EMS and admitted into the hospital, the release said.

On Sunday, Shelton-Groves was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail for the parole violation warrant and for evading arrest with a vehicle. Bond has been set at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
“We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
“If you come downtown Kilgore, there’ll be something fun to do,” he said.
Kilgore Mercantile and Music owner explains charm of downtown Kilgore

Latest News

A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices
A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
WebXtra: East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices
They are using bookmarks to put information at people’s fingertips.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas raises awareness for teen dating abuse
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes thanks team, coaches, family as he accepts Super Bowl MVP award