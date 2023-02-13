Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a Smith County deputy in Tyler on Saturday.

At about 5:50 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, was in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 driving a U-Haul van with stolen property, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

It was also discovered that Shelton-Groves had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation stemming from a weapons violation and was flagged as potentially being armed and dangerous, the document said.

A Smith County deputy in the area identified a matching vehicle, observed multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. The white male pulled over on Old Longview Road, and the deputy initiated high-risk stop procedures. She ordered the suspect to turn off the vehicle, but he refused and accelerated away from the area, the report states.

The deputy activated lights and siren on her clearly marked patrol vehicle and pursued the felony suspect. The pursuit ended up near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and SSE Loop 323 in Tyler. The suspect continued east on Fifth Street, disregarding a red light then striking two vehicles that were headed south on Loop 323, according to the release. As a result of the collision, several people were injured, including the suspect and his female passenger.

The driver of the U-Haul was positively identified as Shelton-Groves; he was transported to UT Health Main by EMS and admitted into the hospital, the release said.

On Sunday, Shelton-Groves was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail for the parole violation warrant and for evading arrest with a vehicle. Bond has been set at $250,000.

