Authorities investigating fatal fire at Palestine mobile home park

Fire Investigation
Fire Investigation(VNL)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a mobile home park Monday afternoon leaving on person dead.

According to Susan Davis, an administrator with the City of Palestine, the fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at lot 34 in a mobile home park in the 4000 block of West Oak.

Upon arrival on the scene, fire department personnel observed visible fire coming from a mobile home located on the lot. One fatality has been reported.  No further information is available at this time pending notification of family.

