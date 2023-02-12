Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a big step in the right direction for an East Texas high school football player badly injured during Troup High School’s homecoming game back in September.
Cooper Reid is set to come home to East Texas from a Houston hospital next week, according to a Facebook page dedicated to his recovery.
He’s been receiving around-the-clock care after suffering a brain injury on the football field and some setbacks that followed. Reid will now continue his recovery at home.
Reid is still not able to talk, the page said, but is showing signs of progress, like chewing and swallowing soft foods.
“We have been ordering supplies, setting up doctor visits and home therapy sessions for a couple of weeks… it adds up!! But we are super excited!!” a post on the recovery page said. “We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”
Related:
- Basketball teams in Troup hold ‘Hoop for Coop’ free throw fundraiser
- Injured Troup football player continues recovery
- Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
- Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
- Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions
- Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston
- Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field
- Injured Troup football player recovering from surgery
- Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game
- Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.