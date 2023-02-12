Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital

It's a big step in the right direction for an East Texas high school football player badly injured during Troup High School's homecoming game back in September.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a big step in the right direction for an East Texas high school football player badly injured during Troup High School’s homecoming game back in September.

Cooper Reid is set to come home to East Texas from a Houston hospital next week, according to a Facebook page dedicated to his recovery.

He’s been receiving around-the-clock care after suffering a brain injury on the football field and some setbacks that followed. Reid will now continue his recovery at home.

Reid is still not able to talk, the page said, but is showing signs of progress, like chewing and swallowing soft foods.

“We have been ordering supplies, setting up doctor visits and home therapy sessions for a couple of weeks… it adds up!! But we are super excited!!” a post on the recovery page said. “We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”

