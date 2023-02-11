Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6500 block of S. Broadway Avenue; police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

A woman’s body was found early Saturday and has been sent for autopsy, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed.

