Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6500 block of S. Broadway Avenue; police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

A woman’s body was found early Saturday and has been sent for autopsy, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

