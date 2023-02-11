Wichita county applies for prevention curriculum grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita county is applying for a grant to help address commercial sexual exploitation of minors.

The grant’s fund could potentially allow K-12 schools in the county to learn about how to identify, report and prevent grooming.

The prevention curriculum plans to help students identify when someone is attempting to exploit them and how they can get help. Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said he is eager to obtain this grant for the county.

“I think all of us on the court and just speaking for myself, we don’t want to see any of these incidences happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson has previously sent a grant application for a prevention curriculum for public schools and organizations in Wichita County to help students identify exploitation and sex trafficking and he said there are many ways this grant can be beneficial.

“It establishes benchmarks so that you can actually measure the impact of the grant so that if we can show that it’s successful it’s great for us but we can also show people across the state this is a program that’s successful,” Johnson said.

Southern Grit Advocacy is an organization that would be involved in helping build the curriculum to present to schools across Wichita County.

“We will help however we can. We will send in trainers. We can help train whoever they want to use as trainers, on curriculum that we’re familiar with,” Vicky Payne said.

Payne explained the details behind what some of the curriculum would entail including grooming.

“It educates the student to identify their own vulnerability so they can recognize when someone is trying to exploit them and build those protective factors to protect themselves and also to not be a bystander if they see their friend at risk to go get help,” Payne said.

Johnson said should the grant be approved and schools would start implementing the program in October of this year.

