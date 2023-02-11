Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies to start the day, with a few isolated showers possible through the morning hours. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 30s and 40s, this afternoon we’ll warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies for the second half of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy, though the rain chance should come to an end during the first half of the day. This evening, look for mostly clear skies, allowing temperatures to drop into the low 30s overnight. Some of us will make it to freezing, some of us will not. Sunday starts off partly cloudy, but skies clear into the afternoon making for a mostly sunny day. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low 60s, a bit cool but still nice for any outdoor plans for the big game.

Next week will feature multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, as well as windy conditions. Monday looks like a mostly dry day, but showers will return to the area late in the day. Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, will start off with widespread showers and thundershowers (nothing severe expected), clearing by the evening hours. If you have outdoor plans for Tuesday night, it looks like rain shouldn’t be an issue, though the wind may be. More rain is possible Wednesday night with another round of showers, and this time the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. We, as well as the Storm Prediction Center, are monitoring the possibility for severe weather Wednesday night into early Tuesday. As of this morning, a First Alert Weather Day is not in place, but I suspect one may be needed in future updates to our forecast. Once the showers and storms move out Thursday morning, the rest of the work week looks dry. Have a great weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

