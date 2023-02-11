Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, highs in the low 50s.
Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, highs in the low 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies to start the day, with a few isolated showers possible through the morning hours. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 30s and 40s, this afternoon we’ll warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies for the second half of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy, though the rain chance should come to an end during the first half of the day. This evening, look for mostly clear skies, allowing temperatures to drop into the low 30s overnight. Some of us will make it to freezing, some of us will not. Sunday starts off partly cloudy, but skies clear into the afternoon making for a mostly sunny day. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low 60s, a bit cool but still nice for any outdoor plans for the big game.

Next week will feature multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, as well as windy conditions. Monday looks like a mostly dry day, but showers will return to the area late in the day. Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, will start off with widespread showers and thundershowers (nothing severe expected), clearing by the evening hours. If you have outdoor plans for Tuesday night, it looks like rain shouldn’t be an issue, though the wind may be. More rain is possible Wednesday night with another round of showers, and this time the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. We, as well as the Storm Prediction Center, are monitoring the possibility for severe weather Wednesday night into early Tuesday. As of this morning, a First Alert Weather Day is not in place, but I suspect one may be needed in future updates to our forecast. Once the showers and storms move out Thursday morning, the rest of the work week looks dry. Have a great weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The Panola County sheriff identified the suspect as Brandon Greer, of Tyler.
Sheriff: Panola County manhunt suspect was federal fugitive
Krystal Leann Woods and Adam Keith Williams
Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

Latest News

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-10-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-10-23
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-10-23
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-10-23
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips