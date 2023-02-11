Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

12-year-old Ariel Allen last seen on Airline Drive.
12-year-old Ariel Allen last seen on Airline Drive.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Police Department report that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe.

(Earlier press release)

On February 11th at approximately 3:30am, Tyler Police responded to a critical missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Dr. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30am and they had not been able to locate her.

She is Ariel Allen, a 12 year old black female, 5′4, 85 lbs wearing a pink tank top, gray shorts with black braids and a colorful bonnet.

If you know her location or have seen her, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Justin Duplantis is the organizer and founder of The East Texas Hockey organization that...
Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro
