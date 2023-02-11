Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

Tyler Police Department report that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe.

(Earlier press release)

On February 11th at approximately 3:30am, Tyler Police responded to a critical missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Dr. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30am and they had not been able to locate her.

She is Ariel Allen, a 12 year old black female, 5′4, 85 lbs wearing a pink tank top, gray shorts with black braids and a colorful bonnet.

If you know her location or have seen her, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

