Texas Tech turns 100 years old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One hundred years ago, on Feb. 10, 1923, Governor Pat Neff signed the school charter bill, creating a new college in West Texas, to be named Texas Technological College. Today we call it Texas Tech and we celebrate its history every year with tailgates and football games, with icons like Raider Red and Centennial Champion.

“There’s so man10-Feb-23y people over the decade that have given so much to this institution and created it as what we know today.” Centennial Coordinator Blayne Beal said.

The birthday celebration started with a day of service, not just in the Lubbock community, but in all 86 alumni chapters across the country. They celebrated Texas Tech by volunteering around their communities, helping the university toward its goal to achieve one million volunteer hours this year.

“Founders’ Day, super important day to give back to Lubbock, but not only Lubbock, all around the world. All of our Red Raiders are out there striving for honor,” Grad student and alumni association assistant Molly Ramirez said.

Current students enjoyed a celebration in the heart of Raiderland, with food, music, and goodies at the Sub, they had the opportunity to get a picture with Raider Red and the Masked Rider.

“It’s unspeakable, you don’t get the chance to be a student at a university celebrating their centennial year,” Texas Tech student Diego said.

The first commencement was held in 1927. Twenty-six graduates walked the stage. Now, with more than 40,000 enrolled students, seniors know just how special this birthday is.

“Being in the class of 2023 is super special, especially growing up being a Red Raider and finally being in the 100th class. It’s a cool experience to be a part of,” Texas Tech senior Kaleigh said.

Texas Tech’s 100th birthday will be a yearlong celebration in honor of the century of hard work that each class has been a part of - students, faculty, and fans are looking forward to a hundred more years of striving for honor.

