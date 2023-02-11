Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suit settled over sale of Texas school shooter’s ammo

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting have settled a lawsuit they filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people on campus.

Retailer Lucky Gunner was accused of not verifying Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ age when he bought more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Everytown Law, part of the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, says Friday Lucky Gunner has agreed to maintain an age verification system for customers buying ammunition, but attorneys for Lucky Gunner say the company has only agreed to use their existing system.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

