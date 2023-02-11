Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From repaving roads and water system upgrades to bridge and transit projects, and of course broadband internet, federal money is available to build and repair infrastructure, and some of it will be coming to East Texas.

Infrastructure: it’s become the buzz word for all levels of government, improving or expanding every facet.

In 2021, President Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law that will funnel billions to states and local governments to upgrade outdated roads, bridges, transit systems and more. It allocates nearly $40 billion to Texas.

Serving 11 East Texas counties, Eastex Telephone Cooperative, once funding is made available, will be laying the fiber for broadband.

Representative Wes Robinson talks about how it’s become a huge part of everyone’s work and life.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.