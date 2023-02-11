Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband

Serving 11 East Texas counties, Eastex Telephone Cooperative, once funding is made available, will be laying the fiber for broadband.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From repaving roads and water system upgrades to bridge and transit projects, and of course broadband internet, federal money is available to build and repair infrastructure, and some of it will be coming to East Texas.

Infrastructure: it’s become the buzz word for all levels of government, improving or expanding every facet.

In 2021, President Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law that will funnel billions to states and local governments to upgrade outdated roads, bridges, transit systems and more. It allocates nearly $40 billion to Texas.

Serving 11 East Texas counties, Eastex Telephone Cooperative, once funding is made available, will be laying the fiber for broadband.

Representative Wes Robinson talks about how it’s become a huge part of everyone’s work and life.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck
The Panola County sheriff identified the suspect as Brandon Greer, of Tyler.
Sheriff: Panola County manhunt suspect was federal fugitive
First responders arrived on scene quickly.
6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck
Longview Police Car
Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

Latest News

Susie Carroway has run Alene’s Florist for 11 years.
Lufkin florist works around the clock to meet Valentine’s Day demand
Serving 11 East Texas counties, Eastex Telephone Cooperative, once funding is made available,...
WebXtra: Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband
First responders arrived on scene quickly.
6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located