Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Krystal Leann Woods and Adam Keith Williams
Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
Malone cooks tacos on the stove.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

Latest News

Justin Duplantis is the organizer and founder of The East Texas Hockey organization that...
Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro
Home And Design Show
Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
Justin Duplantis is the organizer and founder of The East Texas Hockey organization that...
Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro
Mahomes Day
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’