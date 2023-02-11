Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin florist works around the clock to meet Valentine’s Day demand

Susie Carroway has run Alene’s Florist for 11 years.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In just a few days, it’s time to celebrate and spread love all across the world for Valentine’s Day, and florists are making a mad dash to get everything ready in time.

Susie Carroway has run Alene’s Florist for 11 years in Lufkin, and they’ve been getting ready for the most hectic time of the year for flower shops.

“Valentine’s Day of course is the busiest week of the year,” Carroway said.

They started getting prepared weeks in advance, but when dealing with getting fresh flowers to people they begin the sprint towards Valentine’s Day two days before.

“There’s so much, you cannot prepare for being fresh floral,” Carroway said. “Crunch time is two days before.”

They work around the clock to fill hundreds of orders leading up to Valentine’s Day and over 500 orders the day of.

“We kinda sat down last night and counted them, and it was a lot,” Carroway said. “And, we still have two days to go.”

Their passion for flowers makes people take notice, as Sherry Perry has been a loyal customer for years. Living in Dallas, she makes the three hour trek to Lufkin to get flowers from Alene’s Florist.

“Oh my God, love is not the word,” Perry said. “They are so beautiful.”

At this time of year, Alene’s Florist has to hire extra help, with new florists to help make arrangements and seven drivers.

“We’re like 55 deliveries on Monday and all the hundreds on Tuesday,” Carroway said.

For all the procrastinators, they make extra arrangements of red roses to fulfill those last minute purchases.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

