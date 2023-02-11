Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon.

On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.

Officers located the victim’s vehicle at Patterson Nissan on Hwy 259 North, where it and a witness had stopped following the suspect vehicle and pulled over. The victim’s vehicle had a bullet hole in the passenger side as well as having both passenger side tires shot.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Hyundai Elantra with a partially obscured paper tag license plate, possibly driven by a female. Nobody was injured in the incident.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

