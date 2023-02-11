Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former professional hockey player from south Louisiana has opened up a hockey center in Winnsboro for kids to have a place to have fun and be competitive.

Justin Duplantis is the organizer and founder of The East Texas Hockey organization that started last year in November.

“This is a completely free program, from three years old all the way to adults, anyone that comes out to Winnsboro. We cover all the cost, my wife and I, completely ourselves so the rink cost, the equipment cost,” said Duplantis.

Duplantis does private coaching in Dallas for $250 an hour, but he says he and his wife prayed about being able to give free lessons for kids in efforts to give back to the community.

Joseph Keef has been skating since the rink opened.

“It feels great to play because it’s my dream. I want to go to the NHL that’s my dream, that’s my dream,” said Keef.

“It doesn’t take that long to learn if you are just committed, and you are coming every single week. You pick it up pretty quickly. My son was not interested in hockey at all until I started this program and now he is zipping around the ring,” said Duplantis.

Chase Redding has three children who attend hockey lessons at East Texas Hockey.

“Justin offers this for any of these kids to come up, at any time, they can come and skate and play and have fun with kids that are their age group, and their parents don’t have to dump thousands of dollars into it to have a good time,” said Redding.

Ages 3 to 8 play from 6 to 7 p.m., while teens and tweens play from 7 to 8 p.m. Adults play from 8 to 10 p.m. every week in Winnsboro on Thursdays.

Duplantis is also opening a hockey rink in Longview next month followed by rinks in Athens and Gilmer.

