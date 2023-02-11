Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck
The Panola County sheriff identified the suspect as Brandon Greer, of Tyler.
Sheriff: Panola County manhunt suspect was federal fugitive
First responders arrived on scene quickly.
6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck
Longview Police Car
Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

Latest News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
Susie Carroway has run Alene’s Florist for 11 years.
Lufkin florist works around the clock to meet Valentine’s Day demand
Serving 11 East Texas counties, Eastex Telephone Cooperative, once funding is made available,...
Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband
Serving 11 East Texas counties, Eastex Telephone Cooperative, once funding is made available,...
WebXtra: Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband