6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba-Golden ISD school bus that was on the way to a UIL academic meet was in a head-on crash Saturday morning.

The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. First responders arrived on scene quickly, and the crash has now been cleared.

Six students and the driver were taken to a hospital, according to a post from Alba-Golden ISD. Minor injuries are being reported at this time, and the post said updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. (Rains County Sheriff's Office)

The crash has now been cleared. (Rains County Sheriff's Office)

