Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’

By Willie Downs and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - With his third Super Bowl appearance set to take place this coming Sunday, the mayor of Patrick Mahomes’ hometown of Whitehouse honored the athlete on Friday by declaring Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 to be Patrick Mahomes Day.

“Despite his increased fame and notoriety, Patrick continues to server as an example of character and leadership,” Mayor James Wansley said in his proclamation.

U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran also offered a statement at the Friday morning event.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’
FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during a visit to Waco.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
The owner of B&L Cabinets and Supply shows off innovative kitchen options.
WebXtra: Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
