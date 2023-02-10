Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - With his third Super Bowl appearance set to take place this coming Sunday, the mayor of Patrick Mahomes’ hometown of Whitehouse honored the athlete on Friday by declaring Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 to be Patrick Mahomes Day.

“Despite his increased fame and notoriety, Patrick continues to server as an example of character and leadership,” Mayor James Wansley said in his proclamation.

U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran also offered a statement at the Friday morning event.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.