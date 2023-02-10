Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain

Though welcomed by farmers, the steady rain for the past two weeks in East Texas has created a muddy mess for some homeowners and landowners.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Though welcomed by farmers, the steady rain for the past two weeks in East Texas has created a muddy mess for some homeowners and landowners.

“Mudbogs” have become a problem, and towing companies have been very busy pulling vehicles out of them. Steady rain over two weeks has saturated the ground in many areas where there are unpaved roads or driveways, also creating an unusual condition people call a “water pillow.” This is a pocket of water just under the surface, which has not seeped into the ground.

Shawna Tunnel was having a home built off of FM 14, but things went wrong when work crews arrived. The trucks sunk into her already water-soaked driveway and couldn’t get traction.

Tunnel talks about how the rain has delayed the building of her home.

