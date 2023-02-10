Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WATCH: Josh Rultenberg East Texas News White House Correspondent talks Chinese balloon, Santos, more

WATCH: Josh Rultenberg East Texas News White House Correspondent talks Chinese balloon, Santos, more
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Josh Rultenberg, East Texas News White House Correspondent, talks the latest information on the Chinese Spy Balloon, House Select Subcommittee on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government”, unveiled a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos, President Biden’s stop in Florida today and the latest from Turkey and Syria.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super...
QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
Kilgore PD DNA Doe Project
Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later
ETFB Distribution
East Texas Food Bank holds emergency food distribution in Tyler
The new greenhouse is meant to provide nutritious food for all Longview ISD students.
Longview ISD installs new greenhouse to feed students
A park, and the youth baseball and softball fields were hit.
Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington