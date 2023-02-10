Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Several different places in Huntington were damaged by vandals over the last few weeks. The youth softball field was the latest target.

President of the Huntington Youth Softball Association, Rosa Loggins, says the association’s facility manager came to the fields and noticed graffiti spray painted on the concession stand. Loggins was immediately notified and came to the fields.

“We decided to go ahead and check all of our buildings to make sure there wasn’t any further damage, and when we went into the concession stand, we noticed that the window had been broken and stuff inside was displaced everywhere, “Loggins said.

Sgt. Joey Courtney with the Huntington Police Department says an officer was notified and came to the scene.

“At that time, the park across the street also had some damage going on,” Courtney said.

A week prior to the softball field incident, the youth baseball fields were also hit with graffiti. Shane Stover, the board treasurer, says their spray paint was similar in nature.

“There were some other areas that were spray painted, the concession stand window was knocked out, and there was some candy and stuff stolen out of the concession stand,” Stover said.

Courtney says they have a possible eyewitness in the case.

“We have a possible eyewitness that saw two individuals over here about the time before it was reported, and so we’re trying to get those identified, and we’ve got with the local schools to try and figure out who this may be,” Courtney said.

Loggins and Stover says their seasons are about to start and they want to get this cleaned up quickly. Stover says they are both non-profits and they have to pay to repair the damage.

“Anytime that happens it’s a financial burden somewhat to the organizations for sure,” Stover said.

All of the instances are under investigation at this time.

If you have any information or know who is responsible for the vandalism, you are asked to contact the Huntington Police Department.

