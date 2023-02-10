TXOLAN Alpaca Show returning to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular & Bluebonnet Stakes alpaca show will happen this weekend at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center.

The show will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged on the quality of their conformation and fleeces. Artisans will also be showcasing fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will be selling the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

The show is free and open to the public all weekend long.

