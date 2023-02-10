Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

TXOLAN Alpaca Show returning to Wichita Falls

Hundreds of alpacas and enthusiasts from 24 states convene in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Hundreds of alpacas and enthusiasts from 24 states convene in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Hundreds of alpacas and enthusiasts from 24 states convene in Wichita Falls this weekend.(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular & Bluebonnet Stakes alpaca show will happen this weekend at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center.

The show will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged on the quality of their conformation and fleeces. Artisans will also be showcasing fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will be selling the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

The show is free and open to the public all weekend long.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
Malone cooks tacos on the stove.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Krystal Leann Woods and Adam Keith Williams
Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail

Latest News

The owner of B&L Cabinets and Supply shows off innovative kitchen options.
WebXtra: Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
The owner of B&L Cabinets and Supply shows off innovative kitchen options.
WebXtra: Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
People in line explained how they were affected by last week’s winter storm and how much this...
East Texas Food Bank holds emergency food distribution in Tyler
People in line explained how they were affected by last week’s winter storm and how much this...
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank holds emergency food distribution in Tyler
The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has helped women in crisis for two decades.
Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation