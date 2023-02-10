TRAFFIC ALERT: 1-vehicle fatal wreck blocking WB traffic in 5600 block of W. Marshall in Longview
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are working a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave.
They say the wreck is blocking all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area, as well. Police ask that drivers please use an alternative route around this area.
